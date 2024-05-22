Fair 62°

Man Shot At Diamond Dogz Social Club In Willingboro

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help in identifying suspects from a fatal shooting outside a social club.

Willingboro police

 Photo Credit: Willingboro PD via Facebook
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department are investigating a the shooting that occurred Tuesday, May 21 at approximately 9:15 p.m. outside Diamond Dogz social club in the first block of John F. Kennedy Way in Willingboro. 

The victim was an adult male who died at Virtua Willingboro Hospital, according to the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to detectives is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

