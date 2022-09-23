Ex-Home Health Aide Admits Forcing Stuffed Animal Into Disabled Patient's Mouth: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old man has admitted to physically abusing a severely developmentally-impaired girl while working as her caregiver in the family’s Southampton home, authorities said.

The abuse included forcing water and a stuffed animal into the girl's mouth, they said.

Edmondo DiPaolo, of Pemberton Township, admitted guilt in exchange for a 23-year sentence in New Jersey state prison, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child endangerment, Bradshaw said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18 in Mount Holly.

The investigation revealed that DiPaolo broke the victim’s femur while changing her diaper in March 2020. Because of her condition, she was unable to swallow. The investigation further revealed that DiPaolo forced water into her mouth, as well as a small stuffed animal, the prosecutor said.

The victim, who was 16 at the time, has since passed away from causes unrelated to the abuse. She had a neurological disorder and was immobile. She was also partially blind, unable to speak, and received food and medication through tubes.

The investigation began after family members contacted law enforcement upon discovering an injury to her leg. DiPaolo worked at the residence for seven months as an employee of Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc.

He is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the Special Victims Unit.

The case was investigated by the New Jersey State Police.

