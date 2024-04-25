The fire had burned along Jackson Road in Shamong and Waterford townships, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Jackson Road reopened at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

Forest Fire Service staff will remain on scene and continue to monitor control lines and address areas of concern until significant precipitation occurs to ensure public safety, they said.

The public is advised that smoke may be visible for an extended period while firefighters work to mop up the wildfire. Motorists traveling in the area should remain cautious of smoke. Additionally, motorists should watch for firefighters and fire vehicles that may be working on the roadsides.

Among the closures:

The Goshen Campground will remain closed through Sunday

The Burnt Mill Trail, Goshen Pond Trail and Sleeper Creek Trail will remain closed until conditions are assessed by the State Park Service and Forest Fire Service.

No structures were threatened, officials said.

