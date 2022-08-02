Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
'Earthquake'-Like Rumbling Rattles South Jersey, Shaken Residents Take To Twitter

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
A rumbling of the earth that was not an earthquake left residents of South Jersey shaken and confused.
A rumbling of the earth that was not an earthquake left residents of South Jersey shaken and confused. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Twitter screengrab

A rumbling of the earth that was not an earthquake left residents of South Jersey shaken and confused.

More than 150 people reported feeling a tremblor starting at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to volcanodiscovery.com, which reports on such events.

The website said an “unconfirmed earthquake or seismic-like event,” occurred 18 miles east of South Vineland, Cumberland County.

Many people took to social media to report the shaking. Marios Wallace wrote on Twitter: "Friend of mine in Southern New Jersey felt significant shaking, anyone else in Southern NJ feel it, any confirmed earthquakes from that area?"

And I’m Your HONKBERRY tweeted: "May have just experienced an #earthquake in NJ."

People reported feeling the shaking as far south as Cape May.

No word yet on whether McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst military base was doing any military explosive training on Tuesday.

