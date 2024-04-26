Jim had worked as a police dispatcher for several departments in Burlington County before the 911 operations were merged into Central Dispatch.. A volunteer firefighter, he also was a member of the Burlington City Fire Police and served as a fire photographer, his obituary said.

A lifelong Burlington resident, Jim graduated from Burlington City High School.

He was a police dispatcher for the Mount Laurel Police Department, a 911 operator, police and fire dispatcher for Burlington County Central Communications and a police dispatcher for both the Bordentown Township and Florence Township Police Departments, according to his obituary.

He was a dedicated volunteer firefighter, belonging to many of the fire companies in Burlington City and Burlington Township, the obit said.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports, particularly the Dolphins, Eagles and Flyers, his obit said.

Jim is survived by his wife Rosemary O’Hara Stevenson and many cousins.

A memorial service will be planned at a future date.

