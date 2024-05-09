A judge found 28-year-old Rahiem Paige guilty on Wednesday, May 8 of several gun charges, including certain persons not to possess a firearm and unlawful possession of a handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He faces five to ten years in state prison and must serve five years before he's eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said Paige went from Philadelphia to Atlantic City with his 16-year-old "significant other" to stay at Caesar’s Hotel and Casino on Labor Day weekend in 2022. Atlantic City police responded to the hotel for a report of a domestic assault between the two, including a claim that Paige pulled a gun on the teen.

While police talked with the teen and looked for the gun, Paige was seen on surveillance video walking toward the parking garage with a fanny pack and then returned to the casino without it. A gun and the fanny pack were later found in his rental car in the garage.

Paige was on probation for institutional sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor in Philadelphia County. Investigators couldn't find the teen to testify about the assault accusation at Paige's trial but police testimony helped convict him on the gun charges.

Paige was scheduled for sentencing on Thursday, June 20.

