Quadir Webb, 31, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 15 to 10 years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He'll be eligible for parole after serving five years.

A jury found Webb guilty on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree certain persons not to possess a handgun, fourth-degree possession of hollow point bullets, and fourth-degree possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine.

Prosecutors said Webb and his girlfriend stayed at the Claridge Hotel and checked out around noon on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022. Several hours later, a man called the front desk and asked to go back to room 1219.

Webb then arrived at the front desk, saying he wanted to go back to the room. Housekeepers found a black Glock 17 gun loaded with 16 hollow-point bullets in the unlocked nightstand drawer.

Webb had been convicted of a crime that made it illegal for him to ever have a gun in New Jersey. He also didn't have a permit to buy or carry a gun.

Atlantic City police arrived at the hotel and he started running away when officers met with him. Investigators said Webb was the last guest in room 1219 and no one else entered it after he left.

The jury acquitted Webb's girlfriend who stayed with him in the room.

