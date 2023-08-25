Camden Man Convicted After Leaving Gun In Atlantic City Hotel Room

Quadir Webb was convicted on Friday, Aug. 25 after a jury trial, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The conviction stems from a March 6, 2022, incident at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. The jury found Webb had spent the night at the Claridge with his girlfriend, Mariah Taylor, and then checked out around 12 p.m.

Several hours after checking out, a male called the Claridge front desk and asked to go back to room 1219. Webb then arrived at the front desk asking to go back up to room 1219. Upon checking the room, housekeeping found an all-black Glock 17 handgun, loaded with 16 hollow point bullets and unsecured in the nightstand drawer.

Webb did not have a permit to purchase or carry a handgun, the prosecutor said.

When the Atlantic City Police Department arrived at the Claridge and met with Webb he began to run. Through investigation, it was determined Webb was the previous guest in room 1219 and no one else had accessed the room since Webb left.

Webb had a previous qualifying conviction making it illegal for him to ever possess a firearm in the State of New Jersey.

The jury acquitted Taylor, who was also staying in room 1219.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.