Wokworks is expanding with a new restaurant on the Jersey Shore in Margate, the company said in a news release. The 2,000-square-foot location is expected to open in early June at 7801 Ventnor Avenue, the former home of Greens and Grains.

Owners Brennan and Samantha Foxman said they grew up in Linwood and have spent plenty of time in Margate.

"After years of searching, we've finally found the perfect spot for Wokworks in Margate, a place close to our hearts as locals who grew up frequenting its beaches and cherishing memories with friends and family," Brennan said. "With its vibrant dining scene, we see Wokworks as a natural addition, seamlessly blending into the community fabric."

Wokworks Margate will have a pickup window and outdoor seating for 40-50 people. Delivery will also be available from Atlantic City to Ocean City, as well as across the Margate toll bridge on the mainland.

The company started in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse neighborhood in 2013. Wokworks has expanded to eight locations in the Philly area, including restaurants, food trucks, and grocery store kiosks.

The Margate location will feature dishes like chili garlic chicken, dry pepper steak, drunk noodles, pad see ew, dan-dan lo mein, and bam bam chicken. Some unique menu items for Wokworks Margate will include dry pepper Korean fried wings, local soft-serve ice cream, and peach yuzu slushies.

Customers can also create their own bowl by picking a base, protein, sauce, and toppings.

"Our vision is to offer healthy, delicious, vegetable-forward fusion takeout catering to various occasions—be it beach days, late-night cravings, post-bicycle rides, Friday date nights, or yoga wind-downs," said Brennan Foxman. "Throughout the season, we are committed to sourcing 100 percent of our produce and vegetables locally from farms in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, ensuring the freshest and highest quality ingredients. Our sauces are meticulously crafted from scratch and paired with the lightning speed of wok cooking, everything comes out fresh and piping hot in less than five minutes.”

Wokworks said the Margate location will open seven days a week, have late-night service on weekends, and be available on major delivery apps in addition to the Wokworks website.

