Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Report: Atlantic City Police Sergeant Used Wine Bottle As Weapon, Pushed Woman From Home

Cecilia Levine
ACPD
ACPD Photo Credit: Atlantic City Police Department

An Atlantic City police sergeant was arrested last month for threatening a woman with a wine bottle and then physically pushing her out of a house, according to a recent news report.

Mohammed Kaiser was taken into custody on Feb. 3 in Absecon and charged with simple assault by attempting to cause bodily injury, NJ.com reports citing the criminal complaint.

The woman feared for her safety as Kaiser held the bottle toward her, the complaint says.

Kaiser has reportedly been reassigned to a desk job as he awaits a March 22 court appearance.

Kaiser was hired in 2013 and promoted to his current rank in December 2019, news reports show.

