Driver Killed, Another With Life-Threatening Injuries In Five-Vehicle Absecon Crash

One person was killed and another was fighting for their life after a five-vehicle crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The intersection of Route 30 and Mill Road in Absecon, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Absecon police responded to the crash at around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 11, the department said in a news release. It happened at the intersection of Route 30 and Mill Road.

One driver was killed in the crash. Another driver was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City with life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't release any more information about how the crash happened. The traffic safety unit for Absecon police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are investigating what led up to the wreck.

Police are also looking for anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it. If you do, you can call the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667, ext. 214.

You can also report anonymously to the Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or text "TIPCOP" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

