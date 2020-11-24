Pair Nabbed In Stolen Car After Fleeing Atlantic City Police

A South Jersey pursuit of a stolen car led to the arrest of two fugitives with outstanding warrants, authorities said.

On Sunday at 9:07 p.m., Atlantic City Police Officer Joseph Kelly tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen.

After activating his emergency lights and siren, the driver, Jason Sandfort, sped away, police said.

Sandfort, 49, of Elwood, crashed into a parked car in the 100 north block of Florida Avenue, police said. He reportedly fled on foot but officers were able to catch him about a half=block away.

A 30-year-old woman in the stolen vehicle, Samantha Buglioli of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested by responding officers.

Police said that Buglioli initially provided officers with false information. She was later identified through fingerprinting.

Buglioli and Sandfort both had active warrants for their arrest ,police said.

Officers recovered small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, three types of prescription medication and drug paraphernalia, they said.

Sandfort was charged with theft, eluding, receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, resist arrest, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, contempt of court, and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and multiple motor vehicle summons, police said.

Buglioli was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of CDS, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, hindering apprehension, contempt of court, and three counts of possession of a prescription drug, police said.

Sandfort and Buglioli both were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

