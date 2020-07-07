NJ Man In Police Standoff Charged With Fatally Shooting Girlfriend, 37

A 29-year-old South Jersey man involved in an hours-long standoff with multiple police agencies in Atlantic County is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend.

Junior English of Camden has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Lateemah Leavy, 37, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Police from Pleasantville, Absecon, and Galloway Township were held at bay by English beginning about 1 p.m. on Sunday, their statement said, English had called 911 from his silver Nissan while parked in Atlantic County, saying his girlfriend was not breathing.

The 911 operator traced the emergency call to the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store on Delilah Road in Pleasantville -- not from Camden County, they said.

Absecon Sgt. Mitch Levin, was able to negotiate with English for more than two hours, police said. Officers spoke to English through loudspeakers before he followed orders to lower his car windows, they said.

Ultimately, English ran from his vehicle into the woods while waving a semi-automatic handgun, the prosecutor and police chief said. An Absecon officer was able to catch English without incident, they said.

Camden police, meanwhile found the girlfriend, Leavy, fatally shot dead in an upstairs bedroom at the couple’s home on the 2900 block of North Congress Road in Camden, they said.

English was being held in the Atlantic County Jail on weapons charges before the additional murder charge was filed, they said.

