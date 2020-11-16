Atlantic City Trio Arrested, Handgun Recovered

A report of a man seen loading a handgun resulted in the arrest of three men in Atlantic City this weekend, including two from out-of-state, authorities said.

The 9-1-1 caller provided a detailed description of the man and the vehicle he was in on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Atlantic City police.

In the vehicle, patrol officers found a handgun and ammunition on the passenger side floorboard and a small amount of marijuana.

Police arrested Stephen Jenkins, 34, of New Haven, Connecticut, on several weapons charges and for possession of a controlled substance, they said. Jenkins was being held in Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Two other occupants, Almeen Palmer, 43, of Atlantic City, and Anastasia Santos, 35, of Trumbull, Connecticut, were removed from the vehicle and detained, according to police. A half-ounce of marijuana was found in Santos’s bag, police said.

Palmer and Santos were released on summonses pending future court appearances.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

