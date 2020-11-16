Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Feds: Paroled Jersey Shore Child Porn Collector Does It Again
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Atlantic City Trio Arrested, Handgun Recovered

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A report of a man seen loading a handgun resulted in the arrest of three men in Atlantic City this weekend, including two from out-of-state, authorities said.

The 9-1-1 caller provided a detailed description of the man and the vehicle he was in on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Atlantic City police.

In the vehicle, patrol officers found a handgun and ammunition on the passenger side floorboard and a small amount of marijuana.

Police arrested Stephen Jenkins, 34, of New Haven, Connecticut, on several weapons charges and for possession of a controlled substance, they said. Jenkins was being held in Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Two other occupants, Almeen Palmer, 43, of Atlantic City, and Anastasia Santos, 35, of Trumbull, Connecticut, were removed from the vehicle and detained, according to police. A half-ounce of marijuana was found in Santos’s bag, police said.

Palmer and Santos were released on summonses pending future court appearances.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.