19-Year-Old Mays Landing Motorcyclist Killed In Egg Harbor Crash

Jeremiah Saint Surin was heading east on West Jersey Avenue approaching Cates Road in Egg Harbor when he struck a Ford Explorer that entered the intersection around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Egg Harbor police said.

Saint Surin was hospitalized with serious injuries and pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The Ford driver, a 38-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries from the airbag deployment. No other injuries were reported.

The area was closed for approximately four hours as the crash was investigated by Ofc. Joseph Ricevuto, Ofc. Robert Moran, and Sgt. Ed Stearns of the Traffic Safety Unit.

Assisting at the crash scene was the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Egg Harbor Township EMS, and AtlantiCare ALS. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2641.

