Atlantic City Teenagers Arrested, Loaded Gun Recovered

Two Atlantic City teenagers were arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired, authorities said.

A ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection system alerted police to gunfire at 3:04 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman, said on Wednesday.

Two suspects were seen running into a residence on the 800 block, where police surrounded the building and called for those inside to come out, Fair said,.

Saalih Davis, 19, came out the back door a short time later, Fair said.

As officers were taking him into custody, a 15-year-old girl ran out of the door, and ran from police, trying to hide in a dumpster, Fair said.

She was taken into custody, and police said they found a loaded handgun inside the dumpster.

Davis was taken into custody and found to be in possession of handgun ammunition, Fair said.

The girl was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and obstruction of justice. She was being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

Davis was charged with failure to possess a firearms identification card. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

There were no injuries reported from the shots fired, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766. Information also may be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.