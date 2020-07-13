Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic City Expressway Crash Victims Include Teenage Brothers From South Jersey

At the crash scene in Hammonton
At the crash scene in Hammonton Photo Credit: CBS Philly

Authorities released the identities of the three teenagers who died in the single-vehicle crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday,

The car overturned when the driver lost control in the eastbound lanes in Hammonton, then rolled into a wooded area just before 3:10 p.m., state police said. Three teenagers, including two brothers from Camden, died, police said. 

The driver, a 19-year-old Philadelphia man, was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center’s City Campus in Atlantic City with moderate injuries.

Maryha Toro, 19, of Philadelphia, and two brothers from Camden — Marcus Crawford, 16 and Emmanuel Crawford, 15 -- were killed, police said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

