Man Convicted After Video Catches Christmas Rape Of GF's Daughter In Atlantic City: Prosecutors

A jury found 41-year-old Oscar Gomez Miralda guilty on Wednesday, June 26, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Investigators said Gomez Miralda raped the girl at her home on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Her mother discovered what happened by using a camera phone to record her daughter's bedroom while she was at work.

Gomez Miralda was dating the girl's mother and he lived with them at the time of the sexual assault. He faces between 25 years without parole and life in state prison.

Upon his release, Gomez Miralda would have to register as a sex offender and have parole supervision for the rest of his life. He was scheduled for sentencing on Monday, Sept. 16.

Prosecutors said Gomez Miralda's sentencing could be postponed since he must be evaluated at the state's Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center to determine if he "poses a risk of reoffending."

