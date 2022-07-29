South Jersey Man Charged With Sharing Child Pornography Via SnapChat: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township has been charged in connection with the distribution of child abuse images and videos via SnapChat, authorities said.

William Roman Jr., was arrested without incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on the social media application SnapChat. A subsequent investigation led Atlantic County Prosecutor Detectives to identify Roman and additional videos of child sexual exploitation in his possession, the prosecutor said.

Roman is charged with second-degree offenses surrounding the possession and distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service. Roman was also charged with third-degree possession of child abuse images.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Roman was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

