Pedestrian, 35, Struck By Pickup In Pleasantville: Police

A 35-year-old man from South Jersey was struck by a pickup truck, authorities said.

On Sunday, Feb. 13 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Pleasantville police responded to a pedestrian struck on the 700 Block of West Black Horse Pike.

A Dodge Ram driven by Jermaine Sinclair, 36, of Greenwich was traveling west on the pike, Pleasantville police said.

Frank Guenther, of Pleasantville, was walking west on the shoulder of the pike, police said.

Guenther walked into Sinclair’s lane of travel and collided with the front passenger fender and mirror, police said. Gunther sustained non-life-threatening lacerations to right side of his head, they said.

He was transported to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Division by Tricare for treatment of his injuries.

Sinclair did not sustain any injury.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Traffic Safety Officer Marlon Hernandez. The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by calling 609 641-6100, or emailing supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.