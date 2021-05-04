Four Girls Charged In Atlantic City Robbery In Which Store Owner Died

Four girls have been charged in connection with a store robbery on the Atlantic City boardwalk, authorities said.

A 12-year-old boy who brandished a knife during the robbery was previously arrested for threatening the store owner, who later died of a heart attack.

At 7:41 p.m., on April 1, Atlantic City police responded to a business in the 1500 block of the Boardwalk in reference to a boy with a knife.

Shortly after the arrival of the officers, the store owner Mahmood Ansari, of Atlantic City, collapsed and was not breathing. A bystander began CPR, which was taken over by Officer Joseph Kelly and then medical personnel. Ansari was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

The new charges against the four girls not only include the incident at Ansari’s store, but additional criminal acts the juveniles allegedly committed at other stores along the boardwalk before the final incident, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

The latest arrests include a 15-year-old girl, two 14-year-old girls and an 11-year-old girl, Tyner said. They are all from Atlantic City, but their names will not be released because of their ages.

They have been charged with robbery, theft and shoplifting, he said.

Atlantic City police previously charged the 12-year-old from Atlantic City with armed robbery, terroristic threats, assault and multiple other offenses.

The four girls were being held at Harborfields Youth Detention Facility.

