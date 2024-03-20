Deadly Buena Vista Crash Caused By Drunk Driver Who Sped Through Red Light: Prosecutors

Kevin Wilson, 63, of New Castle, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Mar. 19 for first-degree aggravated manslaughter, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The indictment came after a deadly crash in Buena Vista Township on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Ada Roman, 36, of Vineland, died after she was a passenger in a Honda Civic that was struck by a Lexus L46. The crash happened at the intersection of routes 54 and 40 at around 12:54 a.m.

Investigators said Wilson was driving drunk when the crash happened. He was also accused of recklessly speeding and running a red light when his Lexus hit the Honda.

A 41-year-old Vineland man driving the Honda suffered serious injuries and Wilson had moderate injuries in the wreck.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.