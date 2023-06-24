Woman Dies In Buena Vista Crash

Ada M. Roman was a passenger in a Honda Civic heading south on Route 54 when it was struck by a Lexus L46 at the intersection of Route 40 around 1 a.m. in Buena Vista, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The driver of the Honda, a 41-year-old man, of Vineland, suffered serious injuries and the driver of the other vehicle, a 62-year-old man fro Delaware, suffered moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigtion.

