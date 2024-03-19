Housing Development Aims To Revitalize 'Pretty Desolate' Part Of Atlantic City

Construction crews are building four multi-family homes in a development in the Southeast Inlet called Lighthouse Row. The $4 million project is in a previously vacant lot off South New Hampshire Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other officials held a news conference on Tuesday, Mar. 19 to showcase the work near the Absecon Lighthouse. They were joined by developer Keith Groff, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 20 years.

Groff said he bought the land at an auction after talking with his family about the Southeast Inlet's potential.

"I hope that this is just the beginning to bringing families back to this neighborhood that's been pretty desolate for quite some time," Groff said.

Lighthouse Row is the newest project in the Southeast Inlet. The section of the city welcomed North Beach Mini Golf to Euclid Avenue in 2022.

Each townhome will have two three-story units, Groff said. Each unit will have four or five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The homes are built on stilts and two-car garages will be built on the ground level under the buildings. There will also be outdoor showers for each unit.

City assistant development director Jacques Howard said the state-of-the-art project will promote sustainability through environmentally friendly elements. It also follows a master plan for the city that promotes an increase in homeownership.

Mayor Small Sr. said the development is a positive sign of growth in Atlantic City.

"We thank you for your investment," the mayor said to Groff. "It shows that investor confidence is at an all-time high here in the great city of Atlantic City."

Groff said prices of the homes have not been set but were expected by April.

