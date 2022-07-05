Contact Us
Woman Hospitalized After Horrific NJ Fireworks Injury
Atlantic City Teen Wounded In Shooting: Police

A teenager was wounded in an overnight shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Tuesday, July 5, at 1:17 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a male shot, police said.

Police found a 19-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The unidentified victim, of Atlantic City, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

