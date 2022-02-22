Contact Us
News

2 People Killed In South Jersey House Fire

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Mullica Township police
Mullica Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Mullica Township PD

Two people were killed in a weekend house fire, authorities said.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 20,, police officers along with fire departments from Mullica Township and surrounding areas were dispatched to 1536 Hamburg Ave. for a structure fire. 

When first responders arrived, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. Three occupants were able to escape without injury, police said. Two occupants were unable to escape and perished in the blaze.

The fire is being investigated by the State of New Jersey Fire Investigation Unit, along with detectives from the Mullica Township Police Department and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

