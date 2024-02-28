Mostly Cloudy 54°

Man Indicted In Deadly New Year's Day Stabbing In Atlantic City

An Atlantic City man has been indicted after he was accused of committing one of the city's two deadly stabbings on New Year's Day, authorities said.

A truck for the Atlantic City Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Atlantic City Police Department
Chris Spiker
A grand jury indicted 23-year-old Gavin Guzman on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced in a news release. He was charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses in the death of 22-year-old Nazir Cintron of Atlantic City.

Police responded to the boardwalk and Michigan Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. Cintron was found dead and investigators said Guzman stabbed Cintron in the chest.

In what police have said is an unrelated killing about an hour earlier, 50-year-old Richard Vincent O'Brien III was stabbed in the neck on South California Avenue. Vincent Oglesby, 30, of Woodbine, was also indicted on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in O'Brien's death.

Police said anyone with information about O'Brien's killing or other serious crimes should call the major crimes unit for the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7666. You can also file an anonymous tip at ACPO.tips.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

