Man Indicted In Deadly New Year's Day Stabbing In Atlantic City

A grand jury indicted 23-year-old Gavin Guzman on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced in a news release. He was charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses in the death of 22-year-old Nazir Cintron of Atlantic City.

Police responded to the boardwalk and Michigan Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. Cintron was found dead and investigators said Guzman stabbed Cintron in the chest.

In what police have said is an unrelated killing about an hour earlier, 50-year-old Richard Vincent O'Brien III was stabbed in the neck on South California Avenue. Vincent Oglesby, 30, of Woodbine, was also indicted on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in O'Brien's death.

Police said anyone with information about O'Brien's killing or other serious crimes should call the major crimes unit for the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7666. You can also file an anonymous tip at ACPO.tips.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

