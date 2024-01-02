2 Suspicious New Year's Day Deaths Investigated In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

Both deaths are considered suspicious, but are unrelated, they said.

Vincent O’Brien III, 50, was found bleeding on the first block of South California Avenue at about 6:15 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. O’Brien III died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday, police found Nazir Cintron, 22, stabbed to death at the Boardwalk on Michigan Avenue, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

