South Jersey Man Indicted For Murder In Atlantic City On New Year's Day

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Vincent Oglesby of Woodbine on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced in a news release. He was charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses.

Atlantic City police found 50-year-old Richard Vincent O'Brien III bleeding on the unit block of South California Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. O'Brien was rushed to Atlantic City Regional Medical Center and died at the hospital.

Oglesby was arrested in Pleasantville at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3. He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility to wait for a trial.

O'Brien was one of two men stabbed to death in Atlantic City on New Year's Day. Police found 22-year-old Nazir Cintron dead on the boardwalk at Michigan Avenue just after 7:30 a.m.

Investigators have said the deaths of O'Brien and Cintron are not related. Another grand jury also indicted 23-year-old Gavin Guzman of Atlantic City on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in Cintron's death.

