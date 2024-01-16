Man Arrested In Deadly New Year's Day Stabbing In Atlantic City

Gavin Guzman, 23, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 13, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16. He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nazir Cintron, 22, of Atlantic City.

Atlantic City police responded to the boardwalk and Michigan Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. Cintron was found dead and investigators said Guzman stabbed Cintron in the chest.

About an hour earlier, 50-year-old Richard Vincent O'Brien III was stabbed in the neck and killed on South California Avenue. Vincent Oglesby, 30, of Woodbine, has been arrested and charged with murdering O'Brien.

Police said the killings of Cintron and O'Brien are not related. Their deaths were the start of a violent beginning to 2024 in Atlantic City, which saw four homicides in the first week of the year. The city's mayor and police chief have pushed for community help in reducing violence.

Cintron's death is still under investigation by the Atlantic City Police Department and the county prosecutor's office.

