Israeli Lacrosse Player Who Played For South Jersey Team Killed In Hamas Attacks

Mor Cohen, 24, a Tel Aviv native, competed in Cherry Hill, according to the Israel Lacrosse Association (ILA). His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the ILA said in a statement.

Mor was among the ILA's first players, having helped start the team in Tel Aviv and the coexistence program, the organization said. He represented Israel on the country's first-ever U19 national team in the 2016 World Championships, according to the ILA.

“A remarkable young man, Mor touched the lives of everyone he encountered," the ILA said in a statement. "He was a caring teammate and immensely committed to our lacrosse community.”

Mor is among the nearly 1,500 victims of the attacks. Fair Lawn native Itay Glisko was killed during a surprise attack at his army base, while 19-year-old Edan Alexander, of Tenafly, remains missing.

Condolences poured in on Mor's Instagram account.

"My Mor I am not able to curse yet I haven't gently opened my eyes!" one mourner wrote. "I love you from here to the sky so you know! ❤️ May your memory be a blessing 💔"

"Mori yooooooo how charming, whenever I came to Ilens I called you my husband because you are perfect! You are perfect! And God takes the best to him unbelievable!!.. I hope you didn't suffer in your last moments," another said. "May his memory be a blessing pure soul 🙏💔"

Mor at the time talked to Phillylacrosse.com about his experiences at the games, saying it was "a great opportunity to play in America with Jewish lacrosse players.”

He finished the Maccabi Games with two goals and five assists for South Jersey, the website said.

