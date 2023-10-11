19-Year-Old Israeli Soldier From Tenafly Missing After Attacks: Gov. Murphy

Edan Alexander, a graduate of Tenafly High School, was serving in the Israeli Defense Forces' Golani Brigade near the Gaza Strip and has not been heard from since the attacks on Saturday, Oct. 7, Murphy said at a vigil in Hoboken on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

"To every New Jerseyan with friends or loved ones in Israel and the Mideast region, please know that your neighbors—here, and across the nation—stand with you," Murphy said. "We will do everything we can to keep you and your families safe."

Fair Lawn native Itay Glisko was confirmed dead after Hamas raided his army base, his family says.

Murphy said he is praying for peace for every innocent civilian, while also praying for justice.

"We know that lasting peace is not possible when terrorists remain on the run," Murphy said. "Every loss of innocent life is a tragedy. And we owe it to future generations to end the cycle of war and trauma."

