Threatening Bathroom Graffiti Temporarily Closes Private Englewood School (Update)

The K-12 school was closed on Wednesday, April 24, following the discovery earlier in the week of a message that investigators said threatens to "get even."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was alerted and police in Englewood are working the case, assisted by the county sheriff's forensics team, which collected evidence.

"There's concern right now considering what just recently transpired," one of the investigators told Daily Voice.A handwriting expert might even be enlisted, Head of School Jeremy Gregersen said.

Dwight-Englewood made headlines just last month when more than thirty 7th graders were involved in a text chain that bore racist language.

Gregerson said administrators this time believe that the author wrote the message on the wall of a boy's bathroom next to the middle and upper school library between 6-6:30 p.m. Monday, April 21.

The since-removed graffiti was "threatening the entire community and mentioning Black and LatinX," Gregerson wrote in an email to the school community.

Gregerson pointed toward older students, whom he said were receiving emails explaining what’s happening and asking what they might have seen or know.

He also asked parents whose children were on campus between 5 and 7 p.m. on Monday to talk with them and then "share any pertinent information with us as soon as possible."

"Of course, if anyone has any information at all, we ask that you come forward," he added.

Gregerson, who became the school's chief early last year, apologized to parents for the "inconveniences" created by closing on Wednesday.

"A measured, thoughtful approach to our return to school is necessary," he said.

"Sports, rehearsals, and afterschool activities will need to be canceled or rescheduled," Gregerson wrote. "Activities during the school day, such as parent visits to the Middle School and the 5th grade Opera rehearsal will have to be canceled or rethought.

"The basics of finding childcare on short notice will also be a difficulty."

Gregerson offered three reasons:

"First, we want to give the investigation in its early stages the time and space to develop so that we are certain to have left no stone unturned in our efforts to find the responsible person(s).

"Second, we want to take some time to provide our faculty and staff with the support and reassurance that they need in order to effectively support students.

"Third, we want to be able to carefully plan students’ reentry to school in what can be a fraught and frightening moment."

“The safety of our children and our community remains our first priority, and we have zero tolerance for this behavior,” Gregerson wrote.

