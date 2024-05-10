Pleasantville police discovered the body of 38-year-old Baseem Taliaferro on Thursday, May 9, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a house on West Pleasant Avenue at around 11:02 p.m.

Taliaferro had at least one gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will determine his official cause of death.

Prosecutors didn't say if any arrests had been made or if there were any suspects in the shooting. The county prosecutor's office and Pleasantville police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666. You can also send an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

