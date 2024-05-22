Five Arrested On Drug Charges In Atlantic City, Philly Fugitive Caught: Police

The six suspects were taken into custody during "an operation targeting areas of concern." The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests in a news release on Wednesday, May 22.

Officers seized 70 bags of heroin, more than three grams of cocaine, and 51 Xanax prescription pills. Five of the suspects were arrested on drug dealing and possession charges.

Raymond Knight Jr., 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Luis Santiago, 33, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a public zone, and loitering to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

Two Atlantic City boys, 17 and 16 years old, were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and loitering to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

Bryan Knight, 39, of Brigantine, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Bryan Knight, Raymond Knight, Santiago, and the two teens were all released on summonses with future court dates.

Raekwon Flemings, 28, of Philadelphia, was charged with fugitive from justice after he was wanted on charges in Philadelphia. He was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about drug-dealing activity should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5858 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

