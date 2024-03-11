30 New Officers Officially Join Atlantic City Police Amid Violent Start To 2024

The city held a swearing-in ceremony at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Monday, Mar. 11. The 30 new officers were hired through a $3.75 million grant from the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program.

The new officers were hired amid a relatively violent start to 2024 in Atlantic City. There were six homicides in the city in January and February, nearly equaling the 2023 and 2022 totals of seven homicides in each year.

The hirings are part of almost $9 million in police upgrades. The city received $5 million to expand its surveillance camera program by adding 1,000 cameras in more than 200 locations.

Two retired police officers, Robert Campbell and John Bazemore, were also sworn in as school resource officers.

"I am delighted by the new additions to our agency from today's swearing-in ceremony," police Chief James Sarkos said in a news release. "Their dedication, integrity, and commitment to serving our community will bolster our strength and enhance our capabilities."

The newly hired Atlantic City police officers are:

Jeremy Nirenberg

Bryan Tracy

Nicholas Fifer

Casey Tomasello

Thomas Egan

Danny Felciano

Odalys Filippi-Sarmiento

Ridge Gradel

Vincent Nguyen

Andrew Xiques

Patrick Yates

Bao Pham

Cristobal Reyes-Perla

Juan Garcia

Brandon Solano

Kyle Riordan

Robert Thompson

Joseph Lyall

Aaron Laramore

Sy Le

Aaron McKim

Andrew Pellegrino

Jovahn Perez

Juan Perez-Delacruz

Isabella Rando

Muhammad Sarfraz

Matthew Stanwood

Andrew Cruz

Riyadh Duffy

Leomar Flores

Johnathan Walsh was also promoted from officer to sergeant at the ceremony.

