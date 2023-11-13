$3.75M Federal Grant Will Get Atlantic City 30 New Police Officers

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr., and Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos announced the Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Grant on Monday, Nov. 13.

Atlantic City’s grant is the largest grant awarded in New Jersey, they said, and one of the largest 2023 grants provided nationwide.

“Public safety is a top priority of my Administration, and we are constantly looking for ways to make improvements,” Small said in a press statement. “This funding for 30 new officers will give the Atlantic City Police Department the tools they need to further our efforts to enhance safety and make this city one of the safest around.”

The city received funding that will include the addition of School Resource Officers.

“One of the most important benefits of having School Resource Officers in our schools is their ability to build positive relationships with students,” Sarkos said.

The grant also will fund the hiring of Traffic Safety Enforcement Officers.

Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City are ranked first and sixth, respectively, as the most dangerous roadways in South Jersey, the officials said.

The funds are part of the nearly $217 million in 2023 grants to hire and retain 1,730 law enforcement officers to serve 394 communities and law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S.

Members of the Atlantic City community that provided letters of support for this grant include the Casino Association, the Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association, Atlantic Cape Community College, AtlantiCare, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, and many local nonprofits.

In addition, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, State Sen. Vincent Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian, Assemblywoman Claire Swift and Atlantic County Executive Denny Levinson provided their support.

Rutala Associates, a local planning firm, prepared the application for this competition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.