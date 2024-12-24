Suspect In Custody After Missing Woman's Dismembered Body Found In Aberdeen: Police

Nobert Matara, 32, is being held in Maryland pending his extradition back to New Castle County to face a murder charge in connection to the macabre discovery that was made over the weekend in Harford County.

Late on Friday, Dec. 20, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to an area apartment in Delaware to conduct a welfare check after the employer of 31-year-old Tracy Nyariki reported that she hadn't shown up to work for several days.

According to police, officers responded to the apartment, but were unable to locate her, prompting a wider search after "they uncovered several suspicious circumstances that raised concerns about her safety and well-being."

A Gold Alert was ultimately issued for the missing woman and later canceled.

Detectives quickly identified Matara as a person of interest and traced him to Aberdeen.

With help from local officers, Matara and his vehicle were located Saturday night on South Philadelphia Boulevard, where they found dismembered human remains in his vehicle, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Matara is being held in Harford County pending his extradition back to Delaware, when he will face a first-degree murder charge, with additional charges pending, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aberdeen and receive free news updates.