Here's How Much Snow Fell In These Maryland Communities During Storm (Updated)

Snow is expected to transition to ice and rain on Wednesday before things dry out and winds pick up on Thursday, Feb. 13, according to forecasters.

Crews continue working to clear roadways, as residents begin to thaw out and clean up the mess Mother Nature caused during the storm.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, here's how much snow has fallen in the region, according to the National Weather Service:

District of Columbia

Washington: 5.3 inches.

Maryland

Aberdeen: 3.7 inches;

Abingdon: 3.1 inches;

Accident: 2.9 inches;

Adamstown: 3.1 inches;

Annapolis: 6.5 inches;

Arlington: 4.0 inches;

Aspen Hill: 4.5 inches;

Baltimore-Washington: 4.0 inches;

Ballenger Creek: 2.6 inches;

Bel Air: 3.4 inches;

Bellegrove: 1.5 inches;

Bentley Springs: 4.1 inches;

Bloomfield: 3.1 inches;

Boonsboro: 3.1 inches;

BWI Airport: 3.8 inches;

Callaway: 8.0 inches;

California: 6.8 inches;

Cape St. Claire: 8.0 inches;

Carrolltowne: 3.5 inches;

Clements: 11.3 inches;

Chelsea Beach: 4.8 inches;

Charlotte Hall: 7.5 inches;

Churchton: 8.0 inches;

Churchville: 3.3 inches;

Clarksburg: 5.2 inches;

Cockeysville: 2.5 inches;

College Park: 4.7 inches;

Columbia: 4.8 inches;

Crofton: 5.5 inches;

Crownsville: 6.2 inches;

Dahlgren: 5.5 inches;

Damascus: 4.0 inches;

Dayton: 4.0 inches;

Deer Park: 3.0 inches;

Dentsville: 8.7 inches;

Dowell: 8.2 inches;

Eastport: 6.5 inches;

Edgemere: 4.9 inches;

Eldersburg: 3.4 inches;

Elkton: 4.3 inches;

Elkridge: 4.4 inches;

Ellicott City: 3.7 inches;

Fairplay: 2.3 inches;

Falls Church: 6.5 inches;

Fells Point: 4.0 inches;

Forest Hill: 3.6 inches;

Frederick: 2.3 inches;

Fullerton: 3.5 inches;

Funkstown: 2.5 inches;

Gaithersburg: 5.0 inches;

Garrett Park: 3.5 inches;

Green Haven: 4.0 inches;

Green Valley: 3.0 inches;

Grantsville: 3.8 inches;

Hampton: 3.2 inches;

Hancock: 2.0 inches;

Huntingtown: 9.3 inches;

La Plata: 8.1 inches;

Laurel: 4.8 inches;

Laytonsville: 3.4 inches;

Lewistown: 2.9 inches;

Londontowne: 7.0 inches;

Long Green: 3.0 inches;

Marlton: 7.0 inches;

Maugansville: 2.0 inches;

Millers: 1.9 inches;

Mount Airy: 3.0 inches;

New Carrollton: 5.4 inches;

New Market: 3.3 inches;

Norbeck: 4.4 inches;

Oakland: 2.5 inches;

Oella: 2.5 inches;

Olney: 4.1 inches;

Owings Mills: 3.6 inches;

Parole: 6.0 inches;

Perry Hall: 3.5 inches;

Perryville: 3.5 inches;

Pecktonville: 2.1 inches;

Point of Rocks: 3.3 inches;

Port Tobacco Village: 8.6 inches;

Potomac Park: 3.3 inches;

Prince Frederick: 9.1 inches;

Randallstown: 3.5 inches;

Ridge: 7.2 inches;

Riva: 6.0 inches;

Rock Springs: 2.8 inches;

Rockville: 4.9 inches;

Rosedale: 3.8 inches;

Sabillasville: 3.3 inches;

Simpsonville: 5.2 inches;

Somerset: 6.3 inches;

Sykesville: 3.4 inches;

Taneytown: 2.8 inches;

Thurmont: 2.2 inches;

Timonium: 3.4 inches;

Uniontown: 2.7 inches;

Upper Falls: 3.3 inches;

Upper Marlboro: 5.3 inches;

Washington Grove: 4.4 inches;

Waldorf: 8.8 inches;

Watersville: 3.4 inches;

Welcome: 7.2 inches;

Westminster: 2.5 inches;

Wheaton: 5.1 inches;

Wicomico: 7.0 inches;

Winfield: 3.0 inches.

Virginia

Arcola: 5.9 inches;

Ashburn: 5.0 inches;

Baileys Crossroads: 6.3 inches;

Berryville: 4.2 inches;

Boyd Tavern: 7.3 inches;

Burke: 7.0 inches;

Culpeper: 7.7 inches;

Dale City: 8.3 inches;

Dulles International: 4.9 inches;

Dunavant: 8.2 inches;

Earlysville: 7.8 inches;

Fairfax: 6.6 inches;

Fairfax Station: 7.0 inches;

Falls Church: 6.5 inches;

Falmouth: 8.5 inches;

Fredericksburg: 6.5 inches;

Glendie: 8.6 inches;

Hermitage: 10.0 inches;

Hollymead: 8.0 inches;

Hybla Valley: 8.5 inches;

Independent Hill: 9.5 inches;

Jeffersonton: 8.0 inches;

Karo: 2.7 inches;

Lake Ridge: 8.5 inches;

Newcomb Hall: 7.9 inches;

Purcellville: 3.0 inches;

Reagan National: 6.4 inches;

Rosslyn: 6.4 inches;

Springfield: 7.5 inches;

Summerdean: 11.0 inches.

