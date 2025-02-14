Trevor Taylor, 34, was taken into custody following an investigation into the Jan. 23 homicide on Washington Street, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, officers were called to the corner of Washington and Dorsey streets for a welfare check after a report of a person lying in the road.

When they arrived, they found Davis suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Taylor as a suspect and tracked him down after continuing their probe into the deadly shooting, police said.

He was arrested and charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Multiple other offenses.

Taylor is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

“The apprehension of Trevor Taylor represents a significant step toward ensuring the safety of our community,” police said. “We hope this arrest brings a measure of justice to those affected by this crime.”

