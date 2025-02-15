Wesley Larry Lyons Jr. was sentenced to 93 years in prison, with all but 65 years to serve, after being found guilty in December 2024 of attempted second-degree murder and multiple firearm-related charges stemming from a shooting in June that year, according to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors argued for the full 93-year sentence, citing the reckless nature of the attack and the danger posed to the public.

“This significant sentence sends the message loud and clear that gun violence that endangers the lives of our citizens has no place in Harford County,” State’s Attorney Alison Healey said.

“Wesley Lyons will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, and I am incredibly proud of the hard work that my office is doing to ensure the safety of our community."

Lyons’ conviction followed a 28-day manhunt that ended with his arrest after a Harford Mall shooting.

The first 20 years of Lyons’ sentence will be served without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said, and because the conviction is classified as a violent crime, he will not be eligible for a parole review until at least half of his sentence is served.

