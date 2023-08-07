Worcester Bar Closes Its Doors But Promises To Return Bigger, Better

The bar at 3 Mill St. posted to social media on Aug. 2 that the "time has come" to shutter, but they promised to return with a new location in another city with expanded offerings. However, they did not say when or where that might be.

The time has come and we are moving out of the city and will be starting g a new adventure. Stay tuned for the when and where. Our valued customers and our team want our kitchen back so we can deliver some of the best food around, so thats what we’re gonna do soon. It’s been fun and we hope to see you when we reopen in our new location with our full menu and then some.

Commenters on the post wished them well, and several people lobbied the owners to open near where they live. Many people said they would continue frequenting the bar wherever it ended up.

"We will definitely follow to your new location! The food is so missed! It was AMAZING! Obviously, the drinks are as well," one person posted.

"We hope you find a place close by where you can bring back the food and have live music with the fabulous drinks!" another person posted. "Thanks for your hard work!"

The owner previously operated another island-theme bar and grill in Worcester called One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar at 433 Park Ave. But fire inspectors forced them to close after New Year's Eve for lack of sprinklers in the building, the owners had said at the time.

