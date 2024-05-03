Man Stabbed On Worcester Sidewalk, Police Searching For Suspect

A Worcester officer was flagged down just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of lower Chandler Street to a report of assault with a dangerous weapon. The victim was found sprawled out on the sidewalk and bleeding from his wound.

The officer provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and rushed the man to an area hospital. His condition was not released.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the attack to contact detectives at 508-799-8651.

