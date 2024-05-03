Light Rain 44°

Man Stabbed On Worcester Sidewalk, Police Searching For Suspect

A man was hospitalized on Thursday, May 2, after being stabbed on a sidewalk in Worcester, police said. 

Worcester police

Worcester police

 Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

A Worcester officer was flagged down just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of lower Chandler Street to a report of assault with a dangerous weapon. The victim was found sprawled out on the sidewalk and bleeding from his wound. 

The officer provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and rushed the man to an area hospital. His condition was not released. 

Investigators ask anyone with information on the attack to contact detectives at 508-799-8651.

