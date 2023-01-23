Thousands Without Power As Wintry Storm System Moves Through Massachusetts

Thousands of Massachusetts residents were in the dark as a wintry storm system dumping both rain and snow moved through the area on Monday, Jan. 23.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in place for about half of the state while a Winter Storm Warning was in place for the other half until 5 p.m, the National Weather Service reports.

Snowfall totals, some up to five inches, were expected to be higher in the western parts of the state where a majority of power outages were reported as well.

At one point there were over 17,000 customers without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). People can check on the latest outages here.

Snowfall rates were expected to reach up to one inch per hour and heavier snow could be seen in the eastern parts of the state between 3-6 p.m., the NWS said.

The storm's conditions also made for hazardous travel. For the latest updates on the storm, people can follow the NWS Boston on Twitter.

