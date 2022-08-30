Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Worcester Man Hid Out At Auburn Mall Store To Rob Them After Hours: Police

Josh Lanier
Alex Soto
Alex Soto Photo Credit: Auburn Police Department

A 40-year-old Worcester man wound up in handcuffs this week thanks to the help of police dogs who tracked him to his hiding spot at a department store in Auburn, but police probably could have sniffed him out on their own thanks to his sweet-smelling loot. 

Alex Soto hid inside of a Macy's store at Auburn Mall until after they closed in the hopes of robbing them, Auburn police tweeted on Tuesday, Aug. 30. His goal? He wanted to steal $4,000 in perfume, cologne, and sunglasses, authorities said.  

It didn't work. Police dogs found him in his hiding spot after an hour of searching, authorities said. 

