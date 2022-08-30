Worcester Man Hid Out At Auburn Mall Store To Rob Them After Hours: Police

A 40-year-old Worcester man wound up in handcuffs this week thanks to the help of police dogs who tracked him to his hiding spot at a department store in Auburn, but police probably could have sniffed him out on their own thanks to his sweet-smelling loot.

Alex Soto hid inside of a Macy's store at Auburn Mall until after they closed in the hopes of robbing them, Auburn police tweeted on Tuesday, Aug. 30. His goal? He wanted to steal $4,000 in perfume, cologne, and sunglasses, authorities said.

It didn't work. Police dogs found him in his hiding spot after an hour of searching, authorities said.

