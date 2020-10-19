Woman Accused Of Knocking Over 'Veteran For Trump' Is Arrested

A woman accused of knocking over a Vietnam veteran while he campaigned for Trump has been arrested.

Douglas Police said on Saturday, Oct. 17, they were called multiple times around noon to report a disturbance at the intersection of Main and Webster streets where a pro-Trump couple was waving banners in support of his reelection.

Some people allegedly asked the couple to leave and one of the people, a 34-year-old woman named Kiara Dudley, of Douglas, allegedly “bumped” one of the flag-wavers “with her body,” police said.

At one point, the woman allegedly stepped on the Vietnam veteran's “Veterans For Trump” sign and as he bent to pick it up, she pushed him to the ground causing the man to injure his finger.

Dudley was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury, police said.

She was released on $250 bail and will be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court today, Monday, Oct. 19.

