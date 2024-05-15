Woman Drove Into Boyfriend, Kicked Bystander Who Tried To Help Him In Auburn: Cops

Angela R. Phaneuf faces multiple charges linked to the Tuesday, May 14, incident, according to police and reports.

Officers were called to 9 Homestead Avenue in Auburn just after 12:30 p.m. and found a "chaotic scene," Auburn police said in a Facebook post. They found a man on the ground next to a Mazda 6 sedan screaming in pain and bleeding from a head wound.

Witnesses said Phaneuf was behind the wheel of the car and had intentionally run the man down, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported from court records.

Witnesses told police that the couple were arguing at Bethel Lutheran Church at 90 Bryn Mawr Ave. when the man tried to leave. That's when Phaneuf stepped on the gas and ran him down, police said.

A bystander rushed to the man's aid, but Phaneuf allegedly kicked them to prevent them from helping, Auburn police added.

Phaneuf told police that she and her boyfriend had been drinking and using drugs earlier in the day before the crash, authorities said.

Records show Phaneuf is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), assault and battery on a household member, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving under the influence of drugs among other charges.

She was being held on a $5,000 bail, according to police.

