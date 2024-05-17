Light Rain 44°

Man Shot Before Crashing Car Into Worcester Home Has Died

A 19-year-old man who was shot while driving and crashed his car into a home in Worcester has died from his injuries more than two weeks later, authorities said. 

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
The man's death was announced on Friday, May 17. Police have not released his name. 

Officers said the man crashed his vehicle into a home on Paine Street on April 30, just after 9 p.m. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. 

A 16-year-old was charged with armed assault to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, Worcester police said. His name was not released because of his age. 

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide and more charges are likely forthcoming.

Officers ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651.

