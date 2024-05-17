Man Shot Before Crashing Car Into Worcester Home Has Died

The man's death was announced on Friday, May 17. Police have not released his name.

Officers said the man crashed his vehicle into a home on Paine Street on April 30, just after 9 p.m. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

A 16-year-old was charged with armed assault to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, Worcester police said. His name was not released because of his age.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide and more charges are likely forthcoming.

Officers ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651.

