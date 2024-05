The winner claimed the ticket on Thursday, May 16. They purchased the "Quick $100s" ticket at Topps Liquor at 128 Water St. in Fitchburg. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus for the sale.

The winner's name was not released.

The lottery boasted 571 winners who collected $600 or more on Thursday.

Click here to see a full list.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.