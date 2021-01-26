LSD, 1,000 Pills, And More Seized During Route 56 Traffic Stop

More than 1,000 prescription pills, as well as 500 tabs of LSD, were confiscated during a traffic stop on Monday.

Police said that on Monday, Jan. 25, afternoon, on Maple Avenue (Route 56) in Rutland, police made a motor vehicle stop that allegedly ended in the seizure of the aforementioned pills and acid as well as $2,780 in cash, more than 8 ounces of marijuana, and a hoard of THC- and marijuana-infused products.

A 21-year-old Milbury man was arrested and is being charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute (marijuana), possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute (Adderall), possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute (LSD), possession of a class E drug with intent to distribute (Alprazolam), and having an open container of alcohol, police said.

On social media, a couple of area police departments chimed in to congratulate Rutland on the bust.

“Stops like this help keep everyone in the surrounding communities safer,” said Paxton Police.

